EMOTO PEACE PROJECT WITH MICHIKO HAYASHI!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Michiko Hayashi of the Emoto Peace Project on making this world a much better place using the work of Dr. Masaru Emoto. Dr. Emoto was the famous Japanese scientist who discovered that our positive thoughts can create a positive reality. I hope all can listen to this amazing and profound show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted www.tedmahr.com www.ooutofthisworldradioreadings.com