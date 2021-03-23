EP 2379-9AM Trump Returning To Social Media With "His Own Platform" In Several Months

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
MONDAY - MARCH 22, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
For years, Trump favored Twitter and had amassed nearly 90 million followers before the social media platform suspended him in January. Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Snapchat, and others also moved to suspend the former president—and at the same time, Trump hasn’t indicated that he would use other social media websites favored by conservatives such as Gab, MeWe, or Parler. Miller told Fox News on Sunday he expects Trump will “[return] to social media in two or three months” with “his own platform” that will “completely redefine the game” and attract “tens of millions” of users. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17257
🚨HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD ▶▶▶▶ https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨DON’T LET SILICON VALLEY DISCONNECT YOU FROM US!! GET ON OUR FREE TEXT ALERT SYSTEM: Text “SBN” to 74121 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channels https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips 🚨🚨 🚨- (BEST LIVE STREAM & CHAT IS ON DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli )
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU!
🚨Donate Via Paypal: http://paypal.me/petesantilli
🚨PLEASE DONATE BY MAIL: Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli - P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
🚨Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080