Conspiracy Theory Craziness Part 2

This is the 2nd in a 2 part video of a deleted thread from one of my first Twitter accounts to be wiped out, well before I started on Instagram.





This is the dig that got me into it all.

The thread gained traction on Twitter to where even James Woods took notice & retweeted.

At the time Anons around the world did not know if Maggie was safe or not so they were calling out for proof of life.

Since then she did appear in a documentary on dolphins.

Is this just Conspiracy Theory Craziness or is there something to it?

You will have to pause To Read. Some slides may be out of place.

There are old Q drops featured in this 5 part video. You may love Q or hate Q, to me it was just part of the bigger puzzle.

Read everything, believe nothing, in the end a pattern will appear. .



The soundtrack is just a soundtrack no more, no less.

Some topics may have been debunked by now & you are welcome to debunk what you can.

🙏Blessings Help Keep Me Online and In Your Feed🙏







http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2



