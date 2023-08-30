THE POPE HATES AMERICAN CATHOLICS BECAUSE THEY WONT GO ALONG WITH THE RADICAL LGBTQ AGENDA

This Modern Pope is certainly one the rest of us could do without. He has subjected Catholics around the world to radical Islam and to the lgbtq+ agenda. He has essentially demanded that Catholics go against every single one of their teachings and adopt pedophilia as a positive way of life. American Catholics will not fall for this garbage and instead of doing the right thing and letting this ridiculous topic drop, he has chosen to accuse all Catholics in America of backwardism.





He's trying to accuse them of being closed to new ideas. They are not closed to new ideas because radical leftism and extreme perversion within a society is not new. It destroyed the Persians, it destroyed the Romans, it destroyed the Germans and now it's destroying us.





The man who claims to be the Vicar of Christ on Earth is little more than the vicar of all pedophiles on Earth. As a Catholic man, I can tell you this guy is as valuable to me as the piece of fly excrement that I swatted off my shoes last Thursday. America, forget everything this guy says and do what's right for you and your family. Protect your children and protect your land. Let no one tell you otherwise.





www.FreedomReport.ca





