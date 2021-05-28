Covid-19 Protest, Courts, Laws And Public Debates

As many people start to realize something is wrong with politics, laws, media, and the Covid narrative, people want to learn and know. But sometimes, we seek the wrong strategies even when we believe we are on the right path. Just as some realize now this is a game and they where brainwashed into believing a lot of things in their lives, people also need to consider they may have been brainwashed into trusting the legal systems. Please watch and consider what I am telling you. This comes from many years of experience on the frontline going against their system. Please take time to reflect on this. We can stop them, but this is psychological warfare against the Elite that have many tools we don't have and centuries of experience passed on to them as knowledge...this is not a walk in the park folks.