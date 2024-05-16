Last Days TIMELINE PT 4, SEC. B, The Move HAS BEGUN

comments are turned off in this video. this is going further into Daniel's 1335 and 1290 days. And our options for when they start. And end, as well as going over other prophetical events in the last days that relate to those who are called to the overcoming in this Kingdom movement.
