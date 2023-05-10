Whether the U.S. builds walls at the border or not, the Chinese Communist Party has breached the U.S. border. They have used the money to infiltrate the United State

https://gettr.com/post/p2gj4pr9663

05/08/2023【 @WayneDupreeShow 】Nicole: Whether the U.S. builds walls at the border or not, the Chinese Communist Party has breached the U.S. border. They have used the money to infiltrate the United States. It is beyond imagination that the U.S. courts and judicial system accept over 70 lawsuits funded by the CCP against Mr. Miles Guo, the CCP's number one enemy. Someone must have gotten rich from this. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/08/2023【 @WayneDupreeShow 】妮可：无论美国是否在边境建墙，中共都已经突破了美国边境，他们用金钱打入到了美国内部。美国法庭和司法系统接受由中共资助的针对中共头号敌人郭文贵先生的70多起诉讼，这不可想象，一定有人因此发了财。

