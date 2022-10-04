Late Nite Update (Intl. Roundtable Edition) Pt. 1

Real Deal Media Presents: Late Nite Update with Dean Ryan
Episode (International Roundtable Edition) Part One 10/3/22
Featuring Det. Cagney -with RDM Viewers 'TreeHouse' of Japan and
'DurtyQ' of Australia
The Roundtable tackles the acceleration to WWIII by touching upon the growing presence of China. Just how Powerful is the CCP and where are they located?
We learn the true is relationship between China and Japan. Nevermind the Monarchy can Australia ever pull away from China? + and Update on Ukraine with Det. Cagney.
