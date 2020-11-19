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Klause Schwab, more from the MAD MAN OF THE W.E.F. The people need to call for his arrest for crimes against humanity
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73 views • November 19, 2020
I never post with an intention to Scaremonger. Regarding what this idiot Schwab actually says in this video, the rest is a speculative report. My reason for agreeing to share this I hope will become clear when towards the end the narrator demonstrates things are not going to plan for the WEF. They will soon all be in jail for crimes against humanity.
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