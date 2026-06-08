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HELL'S HIERARCHY | 6-8-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2680


Show Notes:


'Crucible': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/crucible

Psalm 99: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm%2099&version=KJV

'Hierarchy': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/hierarchy

Psalm 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm%202&version=KJV

Hierarchy of Hell: https://thinwhitelies.com/index.php/2024/10/29/demon-ranks-and-their-roles-in-hell/

'Bureaucracy': https://search.brave.com/search?q=define%3A+bureaucracy&summary=1&conversation=092e2e3eda27d89f40062b06fee9bbe8fc38

Isaiah 14:13 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=isaiah%2014%3A13&version=KJV\

Strongman chart: https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/IMG_0144-scaled.jpeg

Ephesians 6:11-14 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=ephesians%206%3A11-14&version=KJV


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

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