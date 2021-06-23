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74-YEAR-OLD AUSTRALIAN MAN DIES IN HOSPITAL AFTER DOCTORS REFUSE TO TREAT HIM FOR ASTRAZ BLOOD CLOTS
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51 views • June 23, 2021
'ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA — A 74-year-old man is dead after Australia doctors literally watched him suffer and die without intervening.
Mr. William Clive Haddon received the experimental AstraZeneca viral vector shot on or around May 1, according to ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation). His daughter, Michelle Haddon, aka Lexi Logan on Facebook, tells the story from there – a story that sounds like a real-life dystopian novel.
Mr. Haddon experienced severe abdominal pain and had blood clots in his urine on May 13. An ambulance took him to Modbury Hospital. But doctors dismissed his condition as a simple urinary tract infection, gave him antibiotics and sent him home. Mr. Haddon continued bleeding and suffering for the next 24 hours. He went back to Modbury Saturday morning, May 15. This time they removed blood clots from his urinary tract, meaning it was blocked completely and he was enduring excruciating pain. Doctors refused to give him pain medication.
He was transferred (“handballed [off]” as Michelle described it) to Lyell McEwin Hospital later that evening. A nurse gave him what amounts to Tylenol when he was suffering excruciating pain and obviously needed something stronger. No test were performed to determine the cause of the bleeding. When Mr. Haddon asked when tests would be done, the nurse, according to Michelle, said “don’t cause any trouble” and that he’d be tested “maybe tomorrow, maybe Monday, who knows, it’s the weekend."
Michelle told the nurse that her father received the AstraZeneca shot a few weeks prior. The nurse shrugged it off and said she had the shot too and nothing was wrong with her.'
Full article: https://archive.is/hSq3g
Mr. William Clive Haddon received the experimental AstraZeneca viral vector shot on or around May 1, according to ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation). His daughter, Michelle Haddon, aka Lexi Logan on Facebook, tells the story from there – a story that sounds like a real-life dystopian novel.
Mr. Haddon experienced severe abdominal pain and had blood clots in his urine on May 13. An ambulance took him to Modbury Hospital. But doctors dismissed his condition as a simple urinary tract infection, gave him antibiotics and sent him home. Mr. Haddon continued bleeding and suffering for the next 24 hours. He went back to Modbury Saturday morning, May 15. This time they removed blood clots from his urinary tract, meaning it was blocked completely and he was enduring excruciating pain. Doctors refused to give him pain medication.
He was transferred (“handballed [off]” as Michelle described it) to Lyell McEwin Hospital later that evening. A nurse gave him what amounts to Tylenol when he was suffering excruciating pain and obviously needed something stronger. No test were performed to determine the cause of the bleeding. When Mr. Haddon asked when tests would be done, the nurse, according to Michelle, said “don’t cause any trouble” and that he’d be tested “maybe tomorrow, maybe Monday, who knows, it’s the weekend."
Michelle told the nurse that her father received the AstraZeneca shot a few weeks prior. The nurse shrugged it off and said she had the shot too and nothing was wrong with her.'
Full article: https://archive.is/hSq3g
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