Black America's Addiction to Violence & Entitlement
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
207 views • 6 days ago

In contemporary America, a disturbing trend festers within the Black community: a reckless dependence on violence as the go-to method for settling disputes, paired with an arrogant sense of entitlement that shamelessly excuses such behavior. This problem is glaringly exposed by crime statistics and the flood of social media videos showcasing Black individuals, especially women, unleashing physical aggression in situations that scream for restraint or rational dialogue...


Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment



ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/black-americas-addiction-to-violence


25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokeneomarxismblack crime statisticscultural accountabilityblack community violenceurban violence crisismedia violence normalizationstrong black woman stereotypeblack leadership crisissystemic failure in educationsocial media and violencefix black america
