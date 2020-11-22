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The Euroic Religion Forbids Vaccination
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229 views • November 22, 2020
As I am speaking now, this is the 2020th year of the Christian calendar and the first year, the year zero, of the Euroic religion. It is a time in which the evil and oppressive globalist regime is pressuring the governments of the world to inject unnatural poisons into the bodies of their populations. Many people will instinctually and rightfully refuse to be injected with these poisons that are known as vaccines. Some will refuse these poisons called vaccines on medical grounds, some will refuse them for moral or ethical reasons and some will refuse them on the grounds of their religious convictions.
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
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