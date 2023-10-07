Melbourne Freedom Rally 7 October 2023 - St Paul's Cathedral

Part 3 of three videos this Saturday, covering our return to Parliament House, and on the way stopping to express our disgust (again) at the giant St Paul's Cathedral banner still up for all to see. With a little extra video editing, the banner has "NO" plastered over the devisive "YES" emphatically. A church ought NOT take sides in this Referendum. It has the potential to lose members of their own congregation and disconnect with the public in general, especially the NO voters. But it seems that the financial incentive was greater than the parishioner tithing.
