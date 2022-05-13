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"Undone" S2E6 (2022) and Taylor Swift "Cardigan" - Part 1: Piano Stargates in Media
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134 views • May 13, 2022
This is the first installment in a planned series on the theme of what should be recognized as a piano code, which involves Stargates and Janus ritual. We have found that the familiar musical instrument known as the piano is being featured in media productions in connection with opening wormholes or stargates between realms or times, and such as what is the domain of the time god Janus.
The first example is from the Amazon series, Undone, Season 2 Episode 6, which just came out in 2022. The second is Cardigan, a Taylor Swift Music Video from 2020. At the end of this video we'll share some insight about why the piano is featured this way, and explain why we call attention to how Code 22 is being signaled in the context of stargate transiting.
Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PianoStargateMedia_1.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The first example is from the Amazon series, Undone, Season 2 Episode 6, which just came out in 2022. The second is Cardigan, a Taylor Swift Music Video from 2020. At the end of this video we'll share some insight about why the piano is featured this way, and explain why we call attention to how Code 22 is being signaled in the context of stargate transiting.
Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PianoStargateMedia_1.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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