President Trump Speaks: Here's Why They Hate Him | TheRemnantVideo
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago

FLASHBACK to the PDJT inauguration speech - The political elites hate him on both sides of the Atlantic. Why? Because he's not on board with their precious New World Order. RTV takes a closer look at President Trump's inauguration speech and its ramifications. Trump is far from perfect, but so was Constantine...and look how God used him. Pray for President Donald J. Trump!


A great red pill clip to share for the great awakening. Pray for President Trump. His enemies are Legion. 

Keywords
globalistsnew world orderpresident donald j trump

