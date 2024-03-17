President Trump Speaks: Here's Why They Hate Him | TheRemnantVideo

FLASHBACK to the PDJT inauguration speech - The political elites hate him on both sides of the Atlantic. Why? Because he's not on board with their precious New World Order. RTV takes a closer look at President Trump's inauguration speech and its ramifications. Trump is far from perfect, but so was Constantine...and look how God used him. Pray for President Donald J. Trump!
A great red pill clip to share for the great awakening. Pray for President Trump. His enemies are Legion.
