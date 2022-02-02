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Dr. Mike Yeadon Exposes Deadly "VAX" Lots for Future Nuremberg 2.0 Trial
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
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352 views • February 02, 2022

(Feb 1, 2022) Dr. Mike Yeadon is a former Chief Scientific Officer at Pfizer - turned whistleblower. The evidence of premeditated mass murder by lethal injection is now completely overwhelming. That said, before the criminals can be arrested the people will most likely have to rise up in mass and say, "No more!" to the illegal lockdowns, vaccine mandates and vaccine passports. The Canadian Freedom Convoy is the perfect example on how to do just that. Canada's capital is now completely shut down and their spineless "leader" is in hiding! Likewise, we must show our own spineless elected government officials that they no longer have the consent of the governed and will be held complicit in crimes against humanity, by we the people, if they don't immediately start obeying and enforcing the law!


https://rumble.com/vtom4k-dr.-mike-yeadon-ex-pfizer-chief-scientific-officer-exposes-deadly-vax-lots-.html

Maria Zeee: https://www.zeeemedia.com


Keywords
vaccinesgenocidenurembergvaersmass murdercovidmike yeadonmaria zeee
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