The Rock Almighty. What Would The USA Look Like Under 'Kammunism'

Today's humorous look at what a Harris regime would be (courtesy of the Babylon Bee), is a stark reminder of what it could look like without more Christ-followers voting. While i personally believe and most of all pray for a record Christian turnout, it may help to remind any fence-sitters what's at stake. But as we are the real happy Warriors Of Light, we can laugh all the way to the polls and beyond. Let's Rock!





The Babylon Bee - 10 Ways To Survive A Kamala Harris Presidency

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

