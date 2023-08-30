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Ava Chen Warns That Total Economic Collapse Caused by the CCP is Coming
The Jeff Dornik Show
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254 views • August 30, 2023

Ava Chen of the New Federal State of China joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss the Chinese Communist Party’s involvement in the intentional tanking of our economy. It’s so important to understand what they are doing if we are going to be able to turn things around.


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current eventsblockchaincryptocurrencypoliticspodcastcommunismartificial intelligencechinacryptoforeign policycommunisttranshumanismccpchinese communist partymiles guoquantum computingnew federal state of chinanfscfreedom first networkjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffnava chen
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy