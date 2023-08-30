Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ava Chen Warns That Total Economic Collapse Caused by the CCP is Coming
The Jeff Dornik Show
Ava Chen of the New Federal State of China joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss the Chinese Communist Party’s involvement in the intentional tanking of our economy. It’s so important to understand what they are doing if we are going to be able to turn things around.


