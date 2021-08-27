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COVID-19 and Zinc
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95 views • August 27, 2021
Dr. John Campbell - 16 Oct 2020
Zinc balances immune responses and also has a proven direct antiviral action against some viruses.
Zinc deficiency (ZD) is a common condition in elderly and individuals with chronic diseases
Increased intracellular zinc concentrations efficiently impair replication
Resulting in a lower number of viruses
Zinc balances immune responses and also has a proven direct antiviral action against some viruses.
Zinc deficiency (ZD) is a common condition in elderly and individuals with chronic diseases
Increased intracellular zinc concentrations efficiently impair replication
Resulting in a lower number of viruses
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