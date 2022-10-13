NATO - Umm, Umm, Err, Err 🤡 - Involved in Ukraine & Killing the Donbass People Since 2014.

Today -
NATO does not pose a threat to the Russian Federation and is not looking for confrontation - the head of the Pentagon 🤡
NATO will hold its strategic nuclear exercises at a distance of 600 miles from the Russian Federation, does not plan to use real ammunition - White House
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.