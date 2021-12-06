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TIME TO CALL IT WHAT IT IS: MASS MURDER - WITH DR. DAVE JANDA
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392 views • December 06, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

Sarah rejoins Dr. Dave Janda's Operation Freedom show on December 5, 2021. We discuss the hard reality that the globalist tyrants are committing mass murder and it's time to start calling it what it is. We discuss the promising halts to the mandates, Fauci treachery, and more. See more of Dr. Dave Janda and sign up for his Operation Freedom Show at https://DaveJanda.com

Start your Journey towards better Health: https://ControlYourHealth.care - Buy a Foundation pack and you will receive 1 month free of Dr. Glidden's program (a wonderful gift of health for Christmas)

See other specials and promotions at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0

Email [email protected] - "Tell him Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold and great service guaranteed.

See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & chat with a special group of people)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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