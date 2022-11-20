Best EMF meters Part 7/13 (Electric 4) -- High Voltage Power lines

Timestamps:

0:41 Gigahertz ME3851A -- DT-1130

2:28 DT-1130 -- Fuyi Fy876

4:17 Fuyi Fy876 -- Cornet ED88T

6:09 Fuyi Fy876 -- Erickhill RT-100

7:33 Greenlee GT-16 -- Gigahertz ME3851A

9:02 GQ-EMF-390-V2 -- Cemprotec 34

11:10 Cemprotec 34 -- Trifield TF2

12:57 Cemprotec 34 -- Gigahertz ME3830B

15:49 Cemprotec 34 -- Gigahertz ME3851A

16:36 Trifield TF2 -- Cornet ED88T

17:27 GQ-EMF-390-V2 -- Cornet ED88T

18:56 Erickhill RT-100 -- EMFields PF5 Pocket

21:17 Erickhill RT-100 -- Gigahertz ME3851A

23:36 Esmog Spion

26:08 Esmog Spion 5G

28:53 Erickhill RT-100 -- GQ-EMF-390-V2

31:41 Trifield TF2 -- GQ-EMF-390-V2

35:22 GQ-EMF-390-V2 -- Gigahertz ME3851A

39:12 Gigahertz ME3830B -- Trifield TF2

43:39 GQ-EMF-390-V2 -- EMFields PF5 Pocket

46:28 Gigahertz ME3851A -- EMFields PF5 Pocket

49:40 Gigahertz ME3851A -- Gigahertz ME3830B

53:17 BK precision 2709b

54:37 Grounded -- Gigahertz ME3830B -- Gigahertz ME3851A

56:44 Results preface

56:50 Results

I'm not sure how to rate the Esmog Spion devices because they are kinda unique compared to the other devices. They were good for measuring these high voltage power lines, but the new model is more sensitive. You can hear the noise from this source very far, but noise is not a number. I can't rate on the LED's only because the noise is also an indicator and very important on these devices.

I did the Esmog Spion devices alone because it's too difficult to hold an additional device in 1 hand (on the Esmog Spion devices you must touch some metal on the side for grounding). In trying to make it a more fair comparison to the other devices, I held the antenna horizontal to the ground.

I also tried with a BR-9A, but being able to see it's display outdoors was worse than the Erickhill, it was near impossible to see something on camera, so this is the reason why I didn't include any footage of that device. Not that it matters much, it wasn't performing good anyway.

The tests in this video are basically about the same as the tests in part 4/13 and 5/13 but the differences in sensitivity are more noticeable in this video (it's like I would walk on the wooden plate in test 4 & 5). This video may be more convincing to some people than video 4 & 5.

If you want to buy an EMF meter, I highly recommend to watch ALL the videos in this series before making a final conclusion and decision.

https://freesound.org/people/klankbeeld/

********************************************************************************

Based on all the different tests in this video series, my 2022 recommendation and choice of device for electric fields:

1st choice:

Esmog Spion 5G (maybe not for everyone, but very good performance)

Gigahertz ME3951A

Gigahertz ME3851A

Gigahertz ME3840B

Best budget:

Gigahertz ME3830B

EMFields PF5 pocket

Trifield TF2