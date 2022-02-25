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War Has Started 02-24-2022
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1044 views • February 25, 2022
Stan Johnson at The Prophecy Club.
Pastor Stan is bringing you critical information in today's broadcast. Russia is NOT the ones picking a fight, it is the Moloch/Baal worshippers forcing J.B to send CIA operatives to take over Kazakhstan to move missiles into Kazakhstan and Ukraine next to Russia! Rumors are also going around that J.B. and K.H have flown to underground nuclear-proof bunkers.
0:00 War has Started
01:12 Warning
04:56 War Has Started - Vickie Goforth Parnell
16:23 Satellites Would be Attacked
18:47 The Plan Revealed
25:27 Khazarian Mafia Circles the Wagons around the Drain
27:31 The Truth
29:59 I Saw Submarines Attack America - Henry Gruver
32:48 Two Reasons now is NOT the Time for Russia to Attack
41:28 J.B and K.H. Evacuated to Area 51
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/2E5X0wRGRrxa/
Pastor Stan is bringing you critical information in today's broadcast. Russia is NOT the ones picking a fight, it is the Moloch/Baal worshippers forcing J.B to send CIA operatives to take over Kazakhstan to move missiles into Kazakhstan and Ukraine next to Russia! Rumors are also going around that J.B. and K.H have flown to underground nuclear-proof bunkers.
0:00 War has Started
01:12 Warning
04:56 War Has Started - Vickie Goforth Parnell
16:23 Satellites Would be Attacked
18:47 The Plan Revealed
25:27 Khazarian Mafia Circles the Wagons around the Drain
27:31 The Truth
29:59 I Saw Submarines Attack America - Henry Gruver
32:48 Two Reasons now is NOT the Time for Russia to Attack
41:28 J.B and K.H. Evacuated to Area 51
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/2E5X0wRGRrxa/
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