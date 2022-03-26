GENESIS ! THE ENTROPY PUNISHMENT! "DEGENERATE, DETERIORATE, INTERMOLECULAR/COULOMBIC DECAY,"

degenerate, deteriorate, intermolecular/coulombic decay,

IN REFERENCE TO THE 2ND COMMANDMENT.

You cannot find a place in the Bible where a man has been allowed to bow down and worship any one but the God of heaven and Jesus Christ His Son. In the Book of Revelation, when an angel came down to John, he was about to fall down and worship him, but the angel would not let him. If an angel from heaven is not to be worshipped, when you find people bowing down to pictures, to images, even when they bow down to worship the cross, it is a sin. There are a great many who seem to be carried away with these things. "Thou shalt have no other gods before Me." "Thou shalt not bow down thyself to any graven image." God wants us to worship Him only, and if we do not believe that Jesus Christ is God manifest in the flesh we should not worship Him. I have no more doubt about the divinity of Christ than I have that I exist.



Worship involves two things: the internal belief, and the external act. We transgress in our hearts by having a wrong conception of God and of Jesus Christ before ever we give public expression in action. As some one has said, it is wrong to have loose opinions as well as to be guilty of loose practices. That is what Paul meant when he said: "We ought not to think that the Godhead is like unto gold or silver or stone, graven by art or man's device." The opinions that some people hold about Christ are not in accordance with the Bible, and are real violations of this second commandment. This is precisely what is difficult for men to do. The apostles were hardly in their graves before they began to put up images of them, and to worship relics. People have a desire for something tangible, something that they can see. It is so much easier to live in the sense than in the spirit. That is why there is a demand for ritualism. Some people are born Puritans; they want a simple form of worship. Others think they cannot get along without forms and ceremonies that appeal to the senses. And many a one whose heart is not sincere before God takes refuge in these forms, and eases his conscience by making an outward show of religion.

The second commandment is to restrain this desire and tendency.





Second Thought

Makes me wonder. We know that the" Hosts sometimes refers to "others of old" the Greys" unquote" "Darkness across the Waters! Do "they " live in the water? And the snake at the Garden? His punishment was removal of limbs? Was he one of those from the waters? NOT BELIEFS JUST AFTER THOUGHTS, if you've seen my work in the past? I show the scripture in the Bible in reference to these ancients of Old" Greys" . Also to point out the Teck in these Jabs comes from development over the years of Commutating technologies that were reverse reengineered from crashed "ufo's". While ancient Alien theorist are wrong about Aliens and Creation! One thing they got right is those "ufo's" were being crashed on purpose in the 1900's. This was to give man the means for the Beast system" without them realizing the source. With secretive programs ran by every country, the leaked info is only on purpose as it serves the cause of easing populations into trusting these platforms! Even in entertainment, there has been an introduction to the future. These "Hosts" Serve Satan and his determination to ruin all Flesh!

I personally think, the Bible does not say either way, that Adam may have eaten the fruit to protect Eve from certain death and replacement. Just a thought not proclamation of faith!