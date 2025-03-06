ITV News reporting on Nintendo 64 release | 1996-09-29

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Título Original: 1996-09-29 ITV News reporting on Nintendo 64 release
Publicado em YT, 22 de Abril de 2011
Créditos: ITV News, thepasswordisfail
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZsDwdUqPw0
Descrição Original do Autor:
82 928 vues 22 avr. 2011
Gordon Steinke and Lynda Steele discuss the new 64-bit game machine (plus, bonus innuendo with the weather lady!). From CITV-TV, now called Global Edmonton. No date given during the portion of the news that I recorded, but the other shows on this tape imply the airdate as September 29 (the N64 launch day).
There's a screen saying who's on Letterman "tonight" and the guests were from the Friday, September 27, 1996 episode. This confused me when I first posted the video. I just realized (Oct 2016) that this is because Sept 29 was a Sunday, so the Letterman episode was of course a rerun. Hot damn, I'm smart.