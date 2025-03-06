BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ITV News reporting on Nintendo 64 release | 1996-09-29
Libertar_09
Libertar_09
37 views • 1 month ago

Título Original: 1996-09-29 ITV News reporting on Nintendo 64 release

Publicado em YT, 22 de Abril de 2011

Créditos: ITV News, thepasswordisfail

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZsDwdUqPw0


Descrição Original do Autor:


82 928 vues 22 avr. 2011

Gordon Steinke and Lynda Steele discuss the new 64-bit game machine (plus, bonus innuendo with the weather lady!). From CITV-TV, now called Global Edmonton. No date given during the portion of the news that I recorded, but the other shows on this tape imply the airdate as September 29 (the N64 launch day).


There's a screen saying who's on Letterman "tonight" and the guests were from the Friday, September 27, 1996 episode. This confused me when I first posted the video. I just realized (Oct 2016) that this is because Sept 29 was a Sunday, so the Letterman episode was of course a rerun. Hot damn, I'm smart.

Keywords
newschristmasukweatherjapanmarketnintendographicsvideogamesultra 6464 bitsmario 64peter maingordon steinkelynda steele
