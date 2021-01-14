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Death Toll From Vaccine Rises – Gemma O’Doherty
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1152 views • January 14, 2021
MIRRORED from Covid Lie
Gemma O’Doherty is a multi award-winning journalist whose work has shone a light on some of the darkest corners of Irish life. Former Chief Features writer at the Irish Independent, where she worked for almost 20 years, she has exposed many cases of murder and child sexual abuse that have been covered up by An Garda Siochana and the State.
A Masters’ graduate from UCD, she was the first journalist to support the work of Garda whistleblowers Maurice McCabe and John Wilson and revealed how former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan’s had abused road safety laws for his own personal gain.
Her two-year investigation into the cover-up of Fr Niall Molloy’s brutal murder led to a state inquiry. When Denis O’Brien – the Clinton’s biggest Irish donor – became the owner of INM, she was ordered to give up her anti-corruption work or leave her job. She successfully sued INM and went onto become a film producer.
Her documentary ‘Mary Boyle: The Untold Story’ has been viewed more than 1 million times and won several international awards. The film about Ireland’s longest and youngest missing person revealed how a politician had ordered the police to shield the political suspect whom they believed had raped and murdered the child.
Her work led to a new ‘inquiry’ and marches around the country demanding justice for the six-year-old child whose killer is protected to this day by Irish Gardai.
Gemma’s investigation into the disappearance of toddler Madeleine McCann exposed grave lies in the BBC’s reporting of the case which were designed to mislead the public and protect a potential suspect.
She also exposed the decades-long scandal of paedophilia at one of Dublin’s top private boys’ schools Terenure College. Her research has revealed shocking Garda corruption in the murder investigations of Sophie Du Plantier, Raonaid Murray, Shane O’Farrell and Shane Tuohey and how the Irish police have framed citizens like Brian Mahon, Ian Bailey and Aaron Brady.
Gemma’s work on health and environment earned her the title of Campaigning Journalist of the Year for her investigation on water fluoridation and its dangers to public health. For decades, through her campaigning journalism, she has worked tirelessly to expose the harm done by Big Pharma vaccines, industrial wind turbines, glyphosate, and chemotherapy.
In 2019, in an attempt to end the toxic culture of corruption destroying Ireland, she decided to enter the field of politics and established Anti-Corruption Ireland www.anti-corruptionireland.com, a political movement founded on 20 Core Pillars.
She is passionate about restoring sovereignty in Ireland, protecting Irish culture, heritage and family businesses while ending the globalist policies that have left the country unrecognisable and its citizens burdened with debt and bureaucracy.
With her colleague John Waters, she was one of the first citizens in the world to take a legal case against the unconstitutional Covid19 Lockdown to defend the fundamental freedoms and livelihoods of the Irish people. The action continues today.
Source: https://gemmaodoherty.com/investigations/live-from-nphet-as-death-toll-from-vaccine-rises/
Gemma O’Doherty is a multi award-winning journalist whose work has shone a light on some of the darkest corners of Irish life. Former Chief Features writer at the Irish Independent, where she worked for almost 20 years, she has exposed many cases of murder and child sexual abuse that have been covered up by An Garda Siochana and the State.
A Masters’ graduate from UCD, she was the first journalist to support the work of Garda whistleblowers Maurice McCabe and John Wilson and revealed how former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan’s had abused road safety laws for his own personal gain.
Her two-year investigation into the cover-up of Fr Niall Molloy’s brutal murder led to a state inquiry. When Denis O’Brien – the Clinton’s biggest Irish donor – became the owner of INM, she was ordered to give up her anti-corruption work or leave her job. She successfully sued INM and went onto become a film producer.
Her documentary ‘Mary Boyle: The Untold Story’ has been viewed more than 1 million times and won several international awards. The film about Ireland’s longest and youngest missing person revealed how a politician had ordered the police to shield the political suspect whom they believed had raped and murdered the child.
Her work led to a new ‘inquiry’ and marches around the country demanding justice for the six-year-old child whose killer is protected to this day by Irish Gardai.
Gemma’s investigation into the disappearance of toddler Madeleine McCann exposed grave lies in the BBC’s reporting of the case which were designed to mislead the public and protect a potential suspect.
She also exposed the decades-long scandal of paedophilia at one of Dublin’s top private boys’ schools Terenure College. Her research has revealed shocking Garda corruption in the murder investigations of Sophie Du Plantier, Raonaid Murray, Shane O’Farrell and Shane Tuohey and how the Irish police have framed citizens like Brian Mahon, Ian Bailey and Aaron Brady.
Gemma’s work on health and environment earned her the title of Campaigning Journalist of the Year for her investigation on water fluoridation and its dangers to public health. For decades, through her campaigning journalism, she has worked tirelessly to expose the harm done by Big Pharma vaccines, industrial wind turbines, glyphosate, and chemotherapy.
In 2019, in an attempt to end the toxic culture of corruption destroying Ireland, she decided to enter the field of politics and established Anti-Corruption Ireland www.anti-corruptionireland.com, a political movement founded on 20 Core Pillars.
She is passionate about restoring sovereignty in Ireland, protecting Irish culture, heritage and family businesses while ending the globalist policies that have left the country unrecognisable and its citizens burdened with debt and bureaucracy.
With her colleague John Waters, she was one of the first citizens in the world to take a legal case against the unconstitutional Covid19 Lockdown to defend the fundamental freedoms and livelihoods of the Irish people. The action continues today.
Source: https://gemmaodoherty.com/investigations/live-from-nphet-as-death-toll-from-vaccine-rises/
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