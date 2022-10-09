[Bidan]'s Propaganda Machine

Vaccination Across The Nation
* The ’rona shot was pretty controversial.
* Icons begged us to get vaxxed.
* Gubment propaganda infiltrated sports and entertainment.
* This is sneaky government propaganda.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 6 October 2022
