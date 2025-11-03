The Importance of Roof Vents

Well, good afternoon, everybody. This is Chris Berger. It’s time for Berger Point.

You know, many years ago, I would ride past houses and you look at them.

And as you look at a home, you really take for granted many things that’s on the home, whether it has chimney, does it have a chimney cap?

You know, it’s kind of obvious to see that. However, one of the things that I found out many, many years ago, how important a roof vent is.

A roof vent, of course, it goes along the peak of the house.

What this vent does, is open.

So the shingles are right up to these vents that runs across your peak.

And the importance of this is that it actually allows your attic to breathe.

Why is it important to allow your roof to breathe?

Well, I found out from a roofer many, many years ago that if you don’t have ventilation in your attic and that air is stagnant —- well, your attic will actually heat up to the point during the summer where it will start to disintegrate your shingles!

So, your shingles — you think you’re going to last 30 years and now all of a sudden they’re going to last 18 years.

As you well know, today, to replace your roof shingles, as well as, even some of the boards on the roof —- it’s really expensive.

And I was amazed.

So, as I look at homes today, some of them do not have the roof vents that go across the whole top.

However, they do have side vents, which provide some ventilation.

In addition to that, there might be an actual —- it’s round in nature usually, and it’s a roof circulating vent that sits on your roof and it’s activated automatically when the temperature hits a certain point in your attic, thus saving your new roof.

So, make sure your home, that you’re looking at it, that the attic is ventilated because it’s really, really super important.

And that’s my point.

