Finding Desire and My True-Self, No Longing for God, The Most Difficult Emotion to Give Up - Self-Reliance, We Are All Gods, Addictions, Should I Always Follow My Desires? How to Discover God

*******************************Full Original:
https://youtu.be/rPbW3jUH0V8
20110319 The Human Soul - Addictions & Bribery, Fear, Threats & Blackmail P1
Cut:
1h21m25s - 1h26m15s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
*******************************
“RELATIONSHIP (WITH GOD) CAN ONLY HAPPEN WHEN YOU FEEL THE PERSONALITY OF GOD. AND THAT CAN ONLY HAPPEN THROUGH DESIRE. AND IF YOU FIND YOUR DESIRE FOR GOD IS SUPPRESSED, THEN THERE ARE DEFINITELY ADDICTIONS IN PLAY.”
@ 1h24m11s
“ALWAYS FOLLOW YOUR DESIRES. ALWAYS FOLLOW YOUR DESIRES. YOUR DESIRES WILL ALWAYS LEAD YOU TO GOD IF THEY ARE LOVING. IF THEY ARE NOT LOVING, THE LAW OF ATTRACTION WILL BRING YOU CORRECTIONS TO THOSE DESIRES, SO THAT YOU TURN THEM INTO BEING LOVING. SO ALWAYS FOLLOW YOUR DESIRES.”
@ 1h25m01s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.