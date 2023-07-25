Create New Account
Finding Desire and My True-Self, No Longing for God, The Most Difficult Emotion to Give Up - Self-Reliance, We Are All Gods, Addictions, Should I Always Follow My Desires? How to Discover God
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 20 hours ago

*******************************Full Original:

https://youtu.be/rPbW3jUH0V8

20110319 The Human Soul - Addictions & Bribery, Fear, Threats & Blackmail P1


Cut:

1h21m25s - 1h26m15s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************




“RELATIONSHIP (WITH GOD) CAN ONLY HAPPEN WHEN YOU FEEL THE PERSONALITY OF GOD. AND THAT CAN ONLY HAPPEN THROUGH DESIRE. AND IF YOU FIND YOUR DESIRE FOR GOD IS SUPPRESSED, THEN THERE ARE DEFINITELY ADDICTIONS IN PLAY.”

@ 1h24m11s


“ALWAYS FOLLOW YOUR DESIRES. ALWAYS FOLLOW YOUR DESIRES. YOUR DESIRES WILL ALWAYS LEAD YOU TO GOD IF THEY ARE LOVING. IF THEY ARE NOT LOVING, THE LAW OF ATTRACTION WILL BRING YOU CORRECTIONS TO THOSE DESIRES, SO THAT YOU TURN THEM INTO BEING LOVING. SO ALWAYS FOLLOW YOUR DESIRES.”

@ 1h25m01s


Keywords
self-reliancedivine love pathsoul conditionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godgods universal lawsi want to know everythingdesires any true-selffollowing my desiresno longing for godreligion beliefs about godconnection with creatorpersonal relationship with goddesires and law attractiondiscovering godgod is your motherwe are all godsdepersonalising god in new agemy addictions and godwhat god wants for me

