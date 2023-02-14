Create New Account
Dr. Lynn Wilder Shares Her Difficult Yet Rewarding Journey of Leaving the Mormon Church
Published Yesterday


Dr. Lynn Wilder’s son Micah, stood in front of dozens of Mormon missionaries and testified to what he had learned: Jesus is enough. After being sent home early from his Mormon mission, Micah begged his parents to read the New Testament with the eyes of a child - and his plea changed their lives forever. Today, Lynn is the co-founder of Ex-Mormon Christians United for Jesus, and she is sharing her story about leaving the Mormon church after her son boldly stepped away from the organization. Lynn explains even though it was difficult to transition out of Mormon culture, it was possible with the help and grace of Jesus Christ. She clarifies how Christians can have better conversations with Mormons about the core tenants of salvation.



TAKEAWAYS


Mormon words like “grace” and “salvation” have completely different meanings than how they are defined by Christians 


Leaving the Mormon church is extremely difficult unless you find Jesus


You can’t share the love and good news of the gospel if you don’t open your mouth and speak about it


Read and apply Lynn’s book, Unveiling Grace: The Story of How We Found Our Way out of the Mormon Church 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Lynn’s Testimony Video: https://bit.ly/3l5r83Y 

Unveiling Grace Book: https://amzn.to/40E4Y9f

7 Reasons We Left Mormonism Book: https://amzn.to/3x5cYCv

P3 Family Event: https://parentpipelineproject.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. LYNN WILDER

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lynnkwilder 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynnkwilder/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WilderLynn 


🔗 CONNECT WITH UNVEILING MORMONISM

Website: https://unveilingmormonism.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unveilingracebook/ 

Podcast: http://www.unveilinggracepodcast.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH EX MORMON CHRISTIANS FOR JESUS

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3jEMnZW


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

salvationoccultfalsecultsatanismfreemasonrymormonismmissionariestina griffincounter culture mom showdr lynn wildermormon missionschristians united for jesus

