Dr. Lynn Wilder Shares Her Difficult Yet Rewarding Journey of Leaving the Mormon Church

Dr. Lynn Wilder’s son Micah, stood in front of dozens of Mormon missionaries and testified to what he had learned: Jesus is enough. After being sent home early from his Mormon mission, Micah begged his parents to read the New Testament with the eyes of a child - and his plea changed their lives forever. Today, Lynn is the co-founder of Ex-Mormon Christians United for Jesus, and she is sharing her story about leaving the Mormon church after her son boldly stepped away from the organization. Lynn explains even though it was difficult to transition out of Mormon culture, it was possible with the help and grace of Jesus Christ. She clarifies how Christians can have better conversations with Mormons about the core tenants of salvation.
TAKEAWAYS
Mormon words like “grace” and “salvation” have completely different meanings than how they are defined by Christians
Leaving the Mormon church is extremely difficult unless you find Jesus
You can’t share the love and good news of the gospel if you don’t open your mouth and speak about it
Read and apply Lynn’s book, Unveiling Grace: The Story of How We Found Our Way out of the Mormon Church
