The Bible and Halloween Facts

Many Protestants and Greco-Roman Catholics celebrate Halloween. What are some biblical and factual reasons why those in the Continuing Church of God do not? Should you pray to dead saints? What about Christmas and Easter? Where does the Bible list times for "holy convocations"? When was October 31st selected to be the evening before 'All Saint's Day'? Was there an earlier Celtic holiday for the 'Lord of the Dead' on October 31st? Did the ancient pagan Druids use pumpkins and other objects associated with Halloween decorations? What about the involvement of witches and demons? What about Halloween's relationship to the Celtic New Year? Did the Apostle Paul write several passages that would be opposed to Christian participation in Halloween activities? Are the "fruits" of Halloween a lot like the "works of the flesh" that the Apostle Paul condemned? Would Jesus or the Apostle Paul observe Halloween today? Steve Dupuie asks Dr. Thiel questions related to those matters which he answers.

