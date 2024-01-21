Staggering 17M Deaths After Covid Jab Rollout -Drs Denis Rancourt, Marine Baudin & Jérémie Mercier

MIRRORED from Bright Light News

https://rumble.com/v3zh3fh-staggering-17m-deaths-after-covid-jab-rollout-drs.-denis-rancourt-marine-ba.html

(Nov. 19, 2023) A groundbreaking study by Drs. Denis Rancourt, Marine Baudin and Jérémie Mercier found 17 million people died worldwide after the Covid "vaccine" rollout.

"We calculate the toxicity of the vaccine for all ages," explained Dr. Rancourt, "given the number of doses given worldwide to conclude that 17 million people would have been killed by this vaccine."

The shocking study, COVID-19 vaccine-associated mortality in the Southern Hemisphere, was published September 17, 2023, and, rather than garnering worldwide attention, has met only censorship and narrative-confirming "fact-checks" on the safety and effectiveness of the as-yet untested Covid-19 "vaccines."

STUDY and LINK here: https://brightlightnews.com/staggering-17-million-deaths-after-covid-vaccine-rollout-drs-denis-rancourt-marine-baudin-jeremie-mercier/

Keep the light on at Bright Light News...donate today at www.brightlightnews.com/donate or by etransfer to [email protected]