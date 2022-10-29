The Evil "Flower of Life" and "Sacred Geometry": The Demiurge resides in Metatron’s Cube

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Source: Big Head Scientist "Archangel Metatron’s Cube and Sacred Geometry"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3A9lKPKayI
Satan’s Flower of Life: https://vasunasite.wordpress.com/2017/12/27/satans-flower-of-life/
Metatron's Astral Spiders 🕷 and the Constant Draining of Loosh. Part 1
https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Arachnid-Spider-Beings-and-the-Constant-Drain-of-Loosh:9
Metatron's Astral Spiders 🕷 and the Constant Draining of Loosh. Part 2
https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Astral-Spider-Beings:0
Metatron's Astral Spiders 🕷 and the Constant Draining of Loosh. Part 3
https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Metatron's-Astral-Spiders-%F0%9F%95%B7-and-the-Constant-Draining-of-Loosh.-Part-3:5
Metatron's Astral Spiders 🕷 and the Constant Draining of Loosh. Part 4
https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Metatron's-Astral-Spiders-%F0%9F%95%B7-and-the-Constant-Draining-of-Loosh.-Part-4:b
"Waking up from the Matrix" about the soul-trap: https://bit.ly/3TTeroP
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b