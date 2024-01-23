Create New Account
Europe Flips The Finger At Davos
The Frontline
Whatever they try to do next… it’ll have to be drastic because Europe is waking up at a rapid shift, and we’re on the streets! Plus: Davos 2024 is all about regaining trust… but let’s put aside that awkward Disease X thingy for now shall we and threaten to shut everyone up once and for all. Yep, that'll gain everyone's trust!

