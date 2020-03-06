The Straw That Broke The Fed's Back

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Close observers of the un-constitutional and immoral Federal Reserve realize that there is trouble in the central planners paradise. As happens with all attempts at trying to micromanage the world, the point is finally reached where the micromanagers are completely overwhelmed by problems of their own making. When the final story of The Fed is written, it will be no different than the unnecessary and foolish central planning schemes of the past.