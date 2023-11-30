Behind the Scenes: GlenBrooke, Singer & Songwriter, GlenBrooke & the Wild Weeds

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Host Ian Smith speaks with singer and songwriter, GlenBrooke. She shares her love for music, how watching her father perform in bands while growing up encouraged her to pursue a career in the music industry. She also talks about her experiences performing live in Nashville, her band GlenBrooke & the Wild Weeds, and her new album.
