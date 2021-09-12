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An Honest Conversation About Race | Jared Taylor and Stefan Molyneux
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44 views • September 12, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3339/an-honest-conversation-about-race-jared-taylor-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3339-an-honest-conversation-about-race-jared-taylor-and-stefan-molyneux
The Color of Crime: http://www.colorofcrime.com
For years and years, many have proclaimed a desire for an honest conversation about race, but fiercely object when such a discussion is attempted. Stefan Molyneux is joined by Jared Taylor for a discussion about racial tensions around the world and “The Color of Crime,” which is an incredibly well-researched report on differences in crime rates by race, bias in the justice system, and interracial crime statistics.
Jared Taylor is the editor of American Renaissance, the President of the New Century Foundation and the author of many books on race relations. For more from Jared Taylor, check out: http://www.amren.com and http://www.colorofcrime.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3339-an-honest-conversation-about-race-jared-taylor-and-stefan-molyneux
The Color of Crime: http://www.colorofcrime.com
For years and years, many have proclaimed a desire for an honest conversation about race, but fiercely object when such a discussion is attempted. Stefan Molyneux is joined by Jared Taylor for a discussion about racial tensions around the world and “The Color of Crime,” which is an incredibly well-researched report on differences in crime rates by race, bias in the justice system, and interracial crime statistics.
Jared Taylor is the editor of American Renaissance, the President of the New Century Foundation and the author of many books on race relations. For more from Jared Taylor, check out: http://www.amren.com and http://www.colorofcrime.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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