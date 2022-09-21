Create New Account
NATO and Russia Galloping Toward Global Nuclear Nightmare
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles analyzes President Vladimir Putin’s speech to the Russian people, saying he will defend the culture and sovereignty of his nation, including portions of Ukraine who will vote to join Russia. We also look at the response to NATO’s nuclear blackmail against Russia, and that Mr. Putin is ready and able to respond in kind to the threats. Rick also provides an update on his trip in Jordan, and we share some stunning remarks by King Abdullah, who says he wants to defend Christianity in Israel.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/21/22.


