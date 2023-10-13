"Will you re-freeze the $6 billion Mr. President?!"
DC_Draino: "I can only assume Hamas was incentivized to take dozens of hostages after they saw Biden fork over $6 billion to Iran in exchange for 5 people.
Turns out that when you pay terrorists for doing terrorism, you just get more terrorism. Biden’s foreign policy isn’t stupid - It’s evil."
