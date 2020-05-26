(NEW FOOTAGE) LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING - A BUNGLED FALSE FLAG

Las Vegas False Shooting - A Bothched False Flag eventAmazing video has emerged on Brighteon in February, 2020, that apparently had been circulating around in privately shared networks.It shows that the Las Vegas shooting was staged and so many people felt it was a false flag that the narratives kept changing.Upon the release of hundreds of hours of video tape and audio tape a few crucial facts have become clear. That there was a mass shooting drill scheduled for that day. That there was insider trading regarding PUT options and unusual insider activity on MGM stocks and even an advanced warning describing the exact scenario made by a private individual.All the public needed was smoking gun evidence. Hand in the cookie jar evidence! By far the most compelling evidence featured to date for any crime is video and audio evidence. Well? Here it is.1) CCTV panned right to Paddocks room during the shooting and no broken windows or muzzle flashes were seen.2) Suspicious conversations between responders, caught on video that was being suppressed. Court order took care of that suppressed video.3) Incriminating statements implying they had room keys to a door they breached.4) Statements that they were going to blow out a window.5) The infamous “Corey” featured on the well known tape, “Corey No! Corey No!” during a hammer strike scene.6) Private footage of Paddocks window being activity breached by explosives.7) CCTV showing a beating taking place inside a cocktail trailor during the shooting.8) Plus a tidbit or two of unusual, suspicious, crazy behavior by police. “turn off your weapon mic.???” “really?”9) A shirtless individual in Paddock’s room, left out of the police report.The video apparently has popped up in private venues and no wonder. There are such things as dead witnesses in this case, and more than one journalist has met unnatural demises and this video will get you censored off of the main social platforms.This video was also getting so much traffic from "Before It's News" platform it was apparently taken off public status for awhile but still available under private/ commercial arrangements.Unless a subscriber like myself shares the link which will expire as public and revert to private. The truth may set you free but it also may cause depression and sleep loss.