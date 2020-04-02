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Mainstream Media Hoax Exposed: Hospitals In America Not What They Are Saying - War Room Full Show
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80 views • April 02, 2020
A major full spectrum awakening is happening in America. The mainstream fake news media is being fully exposed to all during the Coronavirus shut down. #FilmYourHospital has gone totally viral and empowered Americans to become the news. Owen makes two major announcements that tomorrow's show will be fully dedicated to #FilmYourHospital and then Friday will be a homeschool call in special. We get an update on Roger Stone today from Jacob Engles. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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