Germs Debunks corona

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Spacbusters: https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Germs-Debunk-corona:1?
PART TWO: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sXFGWn0T34EQ/
The truth about ALL germs and the history of germ theory. Viruses aren't the only mythical unicorns out there.
🔔🔔🔔 INVITE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0 🔔🔔🔔
📣NEW!! -Frontline Workers Testimonies & VAERs Reports 16th MAY 2021 - [PDF DOC] PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!! 📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Frontline-Workers-Testimonies_News-Reports_VAERS-data_11APR2021:e
Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f
Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f
COVID-19 RNA-Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b
https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102
https://www.medicdebate.org/en/node/2080