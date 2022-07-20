Germs Debunks corona

Spacbusters: https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9



https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Germs-Debunk-corona:1?

PART TWO: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sXFGWn0T34EQ/

The truth about ALL germs and the history of germ theory. Viruses aren't the only mythical unicorns out there.

🔔🔔🔔 INVITE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0 🔔🔔🔔

📣NEW!! -Frontline Workers Testimonies & VAERs Reports 16th MAY 2021 - [PDF DOC] PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!! 📣

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Frontline-Workers-Testimonies_News-Reports_VAERS-data_11APR2021:e

Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f

Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f

COVID-19 RNA-Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b

https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102

https://www.medicdebate.org/en/node/2080