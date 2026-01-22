BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
DAVOS 2026: Chrystia Freeland And Justin Trudeau Confronted about the emergencies act court rulling and both avoid the question & Gaslight!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
246 followers
18 views • 3 days ago

The WEF literally brags about high jacking your governments to do their bidding

.

Justin Trudeau https://www.weforum.org/people/justin-trudeau/

.

Chrystia Freeland New Trustees: https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/01/world-economic-forum-announces-new-trustees/

Mark Carney https://www.weforum.org/stories/authors/mark-carney/

.

Donald J. Trump https://www.weforum.org/stories/authors/donald-j-trump/

.

Emmanuel Macron https://www.weforum.org/stories/authors/emmanuel-macron/

.

Ursula von der Leyen https://www.weforum.org/stories/authors/ursula-von-der-leyen/

.

Javier Milei https://www.weforum.org/people/javier-gerardo-milei/

.

Keir Starmer https://www.weforum.org/people/keir-starmer/

￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼

.

This is called TREASON! You can't be loyal to the wef and loyal to Canada at the same time!


Chrystia Freeland and Fabiola Gianotti join the World Economic Forum Board of Trustees


" The Board of Trustees serves as the guardian of the World Economic Forum’s mission and values"

https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/01/world-economic-forum-announces-new-trustees/

.

The Agile Nations Charter is an international initiative launched in December 2020 by seven countries: Canada, Denmark, Italy, Japan, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom


The charter was developed through a collaboration between the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to promote agile regulatory governance for emerging technologies

.

Agile Nations Charter Canada https://www.canada.ca/en/government/system/laws/developing-improving-federal-regulations/modernizing-regulations/agile-nations-charter.html

Agile Nations Charter UK

The Charter for the Agile Nations establishes an intergovernmental network to foster global cooperation on rulemaking in response to innovation. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/agile-nations-charter

.

Agile Nations Network: collaborating internationally to foster innovation https://innovazione.gov.it/notizie/articoli/en/agile-nations-network-collaborating-internationally-to-foster-innovation/

￼￼

￼￼￼

.

My Carbon’: An approach for inclusive and sustainable cities

Sep 14, 2022 https://www.weforum.org/stories/2022/09/my-carbon-an-approach-for-inclusive-and-sustainable-cities/

.

https://t.me/c/1935025780/120769


This Klaus Schwab? The one stating in the video that he is proud of how many people they have stacked in governments around the world? 🔦

It's a big club, and I don't wanna be in it.

.

https://x.com/i/status/2013368416774529241


Mark Carney

Prime Minister of Canada, Office of the Prime Minister of Canada https://www.weforum.org/stories/authors/mark-carney/

.

https://x.com/i/status/2013146497575977160

Keywords
trump20242030covid
