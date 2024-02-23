UNMASKING THE NARRATIVE WITH HOSTESS AIDA REVA - 22ND FEB 2024

THURSDAY





AIDA REVA





Unmasking the Narrative





THURSDAY SE. 9 PM -8 PM UK - NOON PACIFIC





2 PM CENTRAL - 3 PM EASTERN

















Dive into the heart of the matter with "Unmasking the Narrative." Join host Aida Reva on a weekly journey through the world of thought-provoking conversations, controversial topics, and unfiltered truths. In a society filled with noise and spin, this show peels back the layers of conventional wisdom to uncover what lies beneath.





Expect honest dialogues, deep dives into challenging issues, and a commitment to exploring diverse perspectives. From politics to culture, from global events to personal stories, we question, challenge, and seek the essence of truth in an ever-evolving world.





Join us as we strip away the masks and get to the core of the narrative. If you're ready to challenge your beliefs, expand your horizons, and engage in open, unfiltered discourse, "Unmasking the Narrative" is your weekly ticket to the unvarnished truth.





Tune in, share your thoughts, and be part of a community that values authenticity and a fearless pursuit of understanding. Unmask the narrative with us every week.