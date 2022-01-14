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Russia shows its power with anti-satellite weapon
Russia Truth
Russia Truth
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210 views • January 14, 2022
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The Russian military confirmed the destruction of the Soviet Tselina-D satellite in orbit. However, its debris did not and will not pose a threat to orbital stations and space activities.

"On November 15 of this year, the Russian Defense Ministry successfully conducted a test, as a result of which the inoperative Russian Tselina-D spacecraft, which had been in orbit since 1982, was destroyed," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States knows for certain that the resulting debris did not pose and will not pose a threat to orbital stations, spacecraft and space activities in terms of the test time and orbit parameters," the military department said.

"Previously, similar tests in outer space were carried out by the United States, China and India," the Russian military noted.

Russia has not violated international agreements by testing an anti-satellite weapon. Russia sends warnings to the United States when it test-launches ICBMs. This does not apply to the tests of missile defense systems
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