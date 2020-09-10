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De l'égalité des chances... de se choper une infection respiratoire grâce aux masques !
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12 views • September 10, 2020
Devant une assistance captivée et enthousiaste, belle jeunesse heureuse de vivre et survoltée, un brillant orateur prouve l'innocuité du port du masque (ou son contraire...) et déclame une vibrante évocation de l'égalité des chances sous les vivats de la foule qui peine à masquer sa joie.
Source : 8 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E0USPLK42ZQ
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Source : 8 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E0USPLK42ZQ
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
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