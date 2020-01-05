All These Different Cycles Are Converging

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Bear from Bear Independent and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss how society may shift as a dozen cycles from economy to climate overlap for something massive around 2023. As we descend deeper into the Grand Solar Minimum this information will help protect your families during these changing times.
•Atmosphere across our planet is beginning to shift
•Variations in global weather patterns affecting global crop yields
•Cold weather crop damage in Myanmar
•How to prepare for the Grand Solar Minimum
•Magnetic pole reversal continues @40 miles per year
•Prepare – Stockpile Material Goods – Have the Training to Use the Material Goods – Skill Set to Make Proper Choices While using Material Goods
•Increase your ability and skills in agriculture
•Food storage and food production the core to preparedness
•Credit contraction for just in time delivery goods
•Moving away from centralized delivery for food to self-reliance
•Shared skill sets in a community
•Ancient grains: Amaranth, Sorghum, Millet, Buckwheat, Hemp
•Fukuwoka gardening method
•Gardening with Moon Phases
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...
🔵 Avoid Paying UN Global Carbon Tax
New its Not CO2 its the Sun T-shirt
https://teespring.com/stores/adapt-2030
#2020forecast #jetstreams #solarcycle #crops #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
_______________________________________
*** Members Only Climate Preparedness Channels ***
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030
Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030
_______________________________________
*** PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ***
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
Libsyn: http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Freedomslips.com
_________________________________________
*** Video & Audio Content ***
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org
*** ADAPT 2030 NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ***
http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness
https://www.amazon.com/shop/adapt2030