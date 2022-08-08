Conservative Wins in Mass. Show it CAN be Done

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A growing number of conservative victories in deep blue Massachusetts show that there is hope even in radically liberal jurisdictions, explained Massachusetts Family Institute Director of Community Alliances Michael King. Speaking to The New American magazine’s Alex Newman at Camp Constitution, King said that churches and pastors were helping lead the way toward rescuing children from government sexualization and indoctrination. Many churches are creating Christian schools and learning "pods" to help families desperate to get out. Thanks to recent U.S. Supreme Court wins, King said the courts were also quickly becoming a useful tool for protecting religious freedom and other liberties in the state and beyond.