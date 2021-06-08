Ask Seek and Knock - he takes his seat in the temple of God, proclaiming himself to be God.- Watchers Prophecy Spotlight

who opposes and exalts himself against every so-called god or object of worship, so that he takes his seat in the temple of God, proclaiming himself to be God. (II Thessalonians 2:4 [ESV2011])



It may sound like gloom and doom, but there is Good News.



[4] even as He chose us in Him before the foundation of the world, that we should be set-apart and blameless before Him, in love,

[5] having previously ordained us to adoption as sons through יהושע Messiah to Himself, according to the good pleasure of His desire,



(Ephesians 1:4-5 [TS2009])



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